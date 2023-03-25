Start time, undercard fight results and live stream as ‘The Sauce’ defends WBO title in Manchester – Reuters

World Cruiserweight Champion Lawrence Okolie will face New Zealander David Light in Manchester tonight.

“The Sauce” won the vacant WBO title by beating Krzysztof Glowacki in March 2021 and has defended it twice since against Dilan Prasovic and Michal Cieslak.

But Okolie hasn’t fought since his decisive victory at the O2 Arena against Cieslak in February last year.

Light is the mandatory challenger to Okolie’s WBO belt and has a perfect 20-0 record.

Main event ringwalks are expected at 10 p.m.

At the weigh-in, Okolie tipped the scales at 200 pounds (90.7 kg), while her opponent came in at 198.25 pounds (89.9 kg).

The event will be broadcast on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 7 p.m.

Okolie vs Light: Results of the fights