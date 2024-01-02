Cuqui La Mora He decided to start the new year in the middle of the snow and cold of Colorado, but with the warmth of his mother, family and friends.

On her Instagram the Cuban comedian shared photos from Estes Parka place with a beautiful winter landscape.

“Starting the year in the cold, then going to the hot season jjjj between friends, family and my beautiful mother. Happy New Year 2024,” the artist wished all of her followers.

“Starting the year in Gringolandia, how beautiful, I want to live here,” Cuqui joked in another of his publications.

The profile of the Cuban comedian was also a witness to her trip, as she showed her followers the incredible views that could be seen during the train ride.

2023 was a great year for Cuqui, especially in terms of family, first He received his mother in Miami and then to his three nieces, his brother and his sister-in-lawthe latter thanks to the humanitarian parole program.

Let’s hope that 2024 brings the artist many blessings and above all that she continues to make the public who loves her so much laugh.