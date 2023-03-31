Starting this Saturday, the bus ticket in La Plata and the region increases again

From This Saturday, April 1, a new tariff schedule begins to apply for train and bus services in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA)., the increase in ticket prices will be around 6.6%. Government had defined updating the rates every month based on the variations of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation.

In the case of the buses in La Plata, the minimum ticket goes from $40.43 to $43.12 -an increase of $2.69-. For the rest of the sections between 3 and 6 km, the rate becomes $47.08; between 6 and 12 km of $50.94; between 12 and 27 km for $54.55 and more than 27 km for $57.56.

At the end of 2022, the Government resolved that the tariff values ​​be adjusted monthly from March to December of this year, taking into account the General Level Consumer Price Index of the Greater Buenos Aires Region surveyed by the INDEC.

As indicated by the Transportation portfolio, the social rate will be maintained, which currently reaches 4.8 million people. It includes a 55% discount on the ticket. RED SUBE will also continue to operate, with discounts of 50% on the ticket for the first transfer and 75% from the second transfer in 2 hours from the first trip.

As for trains, the minimum will be $19.23 for the Roca, Belgrano Sur, Belgrano Norte and Urquiza lines. Meanwhile, for the Sarmiento, Miter and San Martín lines, it will be $24.88.