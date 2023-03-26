Startup: water has flowed under the bridges of London

London is losing its aura. Not that the metropolis has seen its dynamism and its attractiveness dissipate, but because of its relaxation on the start-up side. The tech sector is really starting to lose patience with a post-Brexit with no near-term benefits, and a government dangerously absent in its policies and financial incentives.

In a few days, the Tech Nation program will close its doors. More than a symbol, the accelerator which has enabled many nuggets to emerge from London and the United Kingdom will be definitively closed on March 31 and the grants will be diverted to Barclays Bank’s incubation program.

Beyond that, many more aid programs have been threatened since the United Kingdom signed its Brexit. More independent and autonomous, the local policy for entrepreneurship has not yet shown its positive points, can we conclude from a report published this week in the Financial Times.

Access to European markets adds obstacles to business growth. But even more awkward: the threat hangs over a tax credit for research and development (R&D) intended for medium-sized and larger startups – the main neglected ones.

For those concerned, the arrival at the final stage, that of the IPO, would not spare them financial problems and a disturbing absence of support from the government for these companies would be increasingly visible and difficult to sustain.

At stake, start-ups like Revolut and Monzo on the fintech side, Deliveroo, Just Eat, Darktrace or even Ocado Group, which have the common point of having all been able to benefit in the last ten years from the Tech Nation program launched under the impetus of the former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Leaving London, for?

Most local players agree that neighboring European capitals are catching up and that the question of settling on one side or the other of the Channel will be increasingly relevant.

Paris, but also Bucharest and Madrid, “are technological ecosystems that have flourished. (…) The data shows that talents and founders have more choice than ever to choose the most favorable conditions to start and scale their business”commented Tom Wehmeier, partner of the venture capital firm Atomico, to the financial newspaper.

In numbers, London’s lead translates to more than a tenth of the fastest growing tech companies in Europe, but nationally, Italy and Germany are ahead.

London is also behind on the issue of public companies, while most startups that have become listed companies find the United States a much more important market place to be able to dare their ambitions.

In Paris, the temptation is the same, but the government has now turned its objectives towards the IPO of its unicorns with simpler integration plans on the Euronext stock exchange, thanks to programs like Euronext Growth or again Tech Leaders.