Stat of the week: Why users are turning away from social media

The short video service TikTok is currently not resting: the service, which comes from the Chinese group ByteDance, is currently being criticized for data protection concerns. In addition, there is the viral hype surrounding the technically impressive but socially fatal face filter “Bold Glamour”.



(Bild: shutterstock/3dmask ) In our weekly column we present numbers, curves and diagrams from technology and science.

This does not leave the users unaffected. The actual Statista-Infographics – based on a survey by Deloitte – shows that it is mainly the younger and older generations who are turning away from social media. Around 18 percent of respondents from the age group 18 to 24 said they had left at least one platform – four percent said goodbye to all networks. In the 25 to 54 cohorts, the proportion of social media hermits decreases with age. According to the survey, people between the ages of 45 and 64 are the most loyal to Instagram, Facebook and Co. However, the proportion of users who turned their backs on all platforms was highest among the 65 to 75 year olds at eleven percent.







Social Media: Boring, wrong and insecure

There are many reasons for abandoning social media. Most frequently, however, the content of the apps was criticized as too boring (32 percent). 22 percent of those surveyed realized that they were investing too much time in using the networks. A further 21 percent were fed up with the large number of false reports on the Internet, which is accompanied by around 14 percent for whom the widespread spread of conspiracy myths became too colorful. Concerns about data security (20 percent) and privacy (30 percent) were also frequently mentioned. These aspects are always a topic of discussion when using social networks. For example, TikTok is currently being criticized for allowing user data to flow to Chinese authorities.

Nevertheless, the majority of Germans believe that their personal data is largely secure on the Internet. This is the result of a survey by the association “Deutschlandsicher im Netz” as part of the Security Index 2022. According to this, the consumers surveyed in Germany feel significantly safer than they did eight years ago. 6.5 percent of the survey participants consider their personal data on the Internet to be very secure. Around a quarter consider it safe – in 2014 it was only 15 percent. On the other hand, the proportion of respondents who consider their data to be less secure or even insecure has decreased significantly. While in 2014 it was still around 47 percent who tended to be “unsure”, in the current survey it is only around 31 percent.

However, the confidence of Germans in data security is unfounded. Although consumers are becoming better and better informed about data protection, the scammers’ methods are also becoming more effective. The number of cybercrime incidents in Germany is increasing. In addition, various online companies are often affected by data leaks.









(jl)

