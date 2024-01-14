State of exception in El Salvador, a two-sided measure that Nayib Bukele turns into a rule

And it will be in full force during the presidential and legislative elections on February 4.

President Bukele alleged in his petition that his government has managed to arrest more than 75,000 “gang members,” so not extending the state of emergency would be a “setback,” since gangs and their leaders still need to be arrested, according to the information that reached the media.

However, “the exception has become the rule,” as it has been in force for a year, and there are worrying signs that “democracy is at risk,” says political scientist Oscar Picardo, researcher at the Center for Research in Sciences and Humanities, CICH. from the José Matías Delgado University, El Salvador.

“Although the state of exception initially served to capture gangs, it has become a tool that also affects the state of mind of the population knowing that there are no guarantees; The new approval is an overreach because if the homicide rate has already dropped and it is the safest country in the hemisphere, as the government says, why keep it in force? We don’t know that,” says the director of the organization that carries out research with a scientific perspective.

Shadow rights in El Salvador

The state of exception, known in other countries as a “state of siege”, is a regime of extraordinary measures, of a constitutional nature, that the Executive can decree in situations that it considers exceptional, such as anxiety, riots, and insecurity that puts at risk the peace of the nation.

On this occasion, the regime approved by 67 of the 84 assembly members allows the detention to be extended from 72 hours to 15 days and does not inform the detainees of the reasons for their arrest or guarantee them legal assistance, which has been repeatedly questioned by rights organizations. humans and opposition legislators.

The decree also establishes the intervention of telecommunications without a court order.

Less violence, more popularity for Nayib Bukele

Bukele issued the state of emergency decree for the first time on March 27, 2022, as an essential complement to the Territorial Control Plan, which he began to execute 20 days after assuming the presidency, in June 2019.

This security program – still in execution – contemplated severe measures against gang members who undermined the security of Salvadorans. At that time, the crime rate was 38 per 100,000 inhabitants.

In 2015, El Salvador was considered the most violent country in Latin America and the world, with a rate of 105 people murdered per 100,000 inhabitants, according to figures reported by official institutions that year.

But in January 2023, it emerged as the Central American country with the highest prison population rate in the world, according to journalistic information. On that date, the president of El Salvador inaugurated the Terrorism Confinement Center, Cecot, in January 2023, a megaprison with capacity for 40,000 prisoners, in which more than 12,000 “gang members” are held and which is exhibited networks.

The state of emergency along with these other measures increased the popularity of Bukele, whose government shouted about the effectiveness of the security plan against gangs: it decreased the homicide rate to 18 per 100,000 inhabitants, which led to the Minister of Defense, René Monroy, to declare “a record” in the decrease in registered violent deaths.

nayib-bukele-afp The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, does not stop his campaign for re-election, despite the questions. AFP

Controversial face

However, the state of emergency would be being used “for other things,” says Picardo.

“The problem is that with the emergency regime, (street) vendors are being evicted, or civil society is being intimidated in its marches and initiatives,” he says.

The criticism, also shared by legislators and non-governmental organizations, is that innocent people have been detained as suspects in the restrictive exercise of rights.

“These arrests of people who have nothing to do with gangs or violence, amount to more than 7,000 citizens – according to the government itself – and are seen by organizations as collateral damage. Although more than half have already left the prison system,” says Picardo.

It emphasizes that all information is currently reserved. “There is an excess of reserved information; It is not known how much the Miss Universe cost, nor the investment in the number of computers for children, nor the bitcoin issue, and that has nothing to do with national security.”

But it can also serve the Bukele government to silence dissidents. “It is a coercive tool, definitely. Many people are afraid that the emergency regime will be applied to them and that generates citizen coercion, people are afraid,” he points out. Although the popularity of the candidate for re-election remains intact, the researcher acknowledges.

Discipline in elections

According to studies carried out by the Center for which Picardo works, Bukele has the approval of 80% of the population. However, the majority have a low level of education, which would explain the almost non-existent alarm about the extension.

The researcher considers that the new approval of the state of exception, in full proximity to the electoral event, “is a way of imposing social discipline, typical in authoritarian models, where there is no protest, as is the case of Nicaragua, and I believe that “We are headed there.”

Despite this, the security measures achieve international recognition, to the point that other countries such as Ecuador and Honduras try to replicate them in search of peace and security.

Source: Interview with Oscar Picardo; with information from DW, BBC, Voice of America, Diario Las Américas Editorial Team