State offices will close next Monday

Juarez City.- Next Monday, March 20, the state offices will remain closed on the occasion of the commemoration of the Birth of Benito Juárez, it was reported through a press release.

Therefore, the general public was recommended to take the necessary precautions in planning their procedures in the different units, since activities will resume on Tuesday, March 21 at their usual time.

The head of Revenue Collection, Rogelio Loya Luna, said that the Sendero and Galerías Tec modules will work until Saturday March 18 from 9 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon.

“We are going to rest on Monday in all the modules, including the Juárez Stadium, where REPUVE procedures are carried out, and the activities are reactivated until Tuesday,” he reported.

In the case of the Northern Zone State Attorney General, Civil Protection and emergency institutions, it was reported that they will work normal hours on that holiday.

The Civil Registry offices, which are located in the Administrative Unit of the State Government, José María Morelos y Pavón (Pueblito Mexicano), will maintain guards to attend to emergencies related to the death certificate procedures, it was indicated.

The holiday is contemplated in article 65 of the Working Conditions of the Government of the State of Chihuahua and its Workers, in relation to article 93 of the Administrative Code of the State of Chihuahua.