State PAN demands justice for migrants

Chihuahua.- The president of the State Steering Committee for National Action, Gabriel Díaz, reiterated the call for justice for the victims of the tragedy that occurred inside the facilities of the National Institute of Migration (INM).

The partisan leader mentioned that all the personnel and chain of command that were involved should begin to be prosecuted, as required by law, and not only the lower-ranking workers.

He demanded that the federation stop negligence; clarify immigration policy and work to improve the quality of life of foreigners while in Mexico. “And above all explain why they had a group of more than 60 migrants detained.”

Díaz Negrete questioned the attitude of the federal authorities to allow Mexico to become “the backyard of the United States,” by admitting the reception of deported migrants, and by allowing the massive entry of migrants through the southern border, even without a sufficient budget .

“Today we have a shameful reality, in those in charge of foreign and internal policy of our country, because of the corcholatas Marcelo Ebrard and a secretary of the interior, Augusto López, who throw the little ball of what happened, since their agenda They keep her busy seeing who of the two wins the candidacy of Morena “, the PAN member concluded.