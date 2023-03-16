Steam Deck: no OLED screen on the program, Valve explains its decision

Are you wondering if the Steam Deck plans to be equipped with an OLED panel instead of its traditional LCD screen? One of the members of Valve brings us an answer and it may disappoint you. Here is why this integration is complicated.

Without playing builder inspector, let’s admit that OLED technology for our screens is much more appreciable than traditional LCD. Nintendo has understood this very well with its Switch OLED for rendering even deeper contrasts, colors and blacks.

But what about the famous Steam Deck which serves as a portable gaming PC? Inevitably, the question arises and Valve reveals in an interview that it is not possible to integrate an OLED screen into your consolehere’s why !

Integrating an OLED screen is more complicated than you imagine

Pull out the tissues, Valve’s Pierre-Louis Griffais isn’t announcing the news players wanted to hear. In the columns of PC Gamer, the man reveals that integrating OLED technology into the Steam Deck is not very simple. Because it is not enough to add the screen and basta, the modifications to be made to the whole console are enormous to allow its compatibility.

According to Pierre-Louis Griffais, the screen is in the center of (the console) “. The Steam Deck relies on it and according to the Valve rep, ” it represents a substantial work that people do not imagine “. It is not enough to put an OLED screen “ and voila, we should do a lot more than that ».

The Steam Deck has therefore been harmonized, in the words of Pierre-Louis Griffais, for LCD screen and CPU to work together. Valve made sure ” everything was working perfectly ».

So the answer was given, no OLED display for the Steam Deck is currently being considered.

An OLED screen in the future for the Steam Deck?

Although the lack of OLED technology is unfortunate, let’s not forget that the Steam Deck is a one-of-a-kind console. The beginnings of what manufacturers can offer in terms of nomadic design for enormous power.

Admittedly, playing AAA anywhere is mouth-watering, even on an LCD screen. This slab also does its job very well for anyone who has already got their hands on the Steam Deck. We imagine that in the future, in a future version or a next model, Valve will look into the integration of OLED!