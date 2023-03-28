Steam: Spring Sale is followed by new game deals – these deals are now live

Steam starts the week with a new sale. Shortly after the end of Spring Sales 2023, Valve is expanding the Midweek Madness section with additional game deals. This week you will receive, among other things, this Racing game Forza Horizon 5 cheaper than usual. In the sale you can add the racer to your collection for 35.99 euros – a discount of 40 percent. The deluxe and premium editions are also reduced in price. There is also an offer on Devour: you can currently grab the co-op online horror game for 3.99 euros.

Steam Sale: New midweek deals

Party crackers are waiting in the Overcooked series on you. In the franchise campaign you bag Overcooked! All you can eat for 19.99 euros, overcooked! for 3.19 euros, Overcooked 2! for 5.74 euros and the Gourmet Edition for 4.03 euros. Individual DLCs are also available in the sale on Steam. There’s another franchise campaign at Dungeons & Dragons: The deals include PC games such as Solasta: Crown of the Magister, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition (5.03 euros), Planescape: Torment – Enhanced Edition (4.79 euros), Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition (4.79 euros ) and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition (5.03 euros).

Also popular with PC games readers







Dark and Darker from Steam disappeared – that’s the matter!









Serious allegations against indie hit Dark and Darker: Dungeon Crawler had to be deleted from Steam.















Steam charts: An old friend returns to the top spot









An old acquaintance has now returned to the top spot in the Steam sales charts.









Forza Horizon 5 – 35.99 euros

devour – 3.99 euros

franchise action : Overcooked! – Overcooked! All you can eat for 19.99 euros, overcooked! for 3.19 euros, Overcooked 2! for 5.74 euros, Gourmet Edition for 4.03 euros and more

: Overcooked! – Overcooked! All you can eat for 19.99 euros, overcooked! for 3.19 euros, Overcooked 2! for 5.74 euros, Gourmet Edition for 4.03 euros and more franchise action : Dungeons & Dragons – Solasta: Crown of the Magister, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition (€5.03), Planescape: Torment – Enhanced Edition (€4.79), Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition (€4.79), Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition (5.03 euros) and more

: Dungeons & Dragons – Solasta: Crown of the Magister, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition (€5.03), Planescape: Torment – Enhanced Edition (€4.79), Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition (€4.79), Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition (5.03 euros) and more Melty Blood: Type Lumina – 29.99 euros

Hypercharged: Unboxed – 15.99 euros

daily deals: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (4.99 euros), Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (16.49 euros), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY (29.99 euros), God of War (29.99 euros), Astroneer (13.49 euros) and more

In the Steam Sale you will also discover Melty Blood: Type Lumina (29.99 euros) and Hypercharged: Unboxed (15.99 euros). The mid-week Steam Sale is rounded off by individual daily offers, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EUR 4.99), Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (EUR 16.49), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY (EUR 29.99) , God of War (29.99 euros) and Astroneer (13.49 euros). The deals are online until the weekend, then more offers will follow. Look also in price comparison over.