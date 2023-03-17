Steam: this game inspired by Zelda and Dark Souls finds a release date

An action-adventure game with resolutely retro graphics and gameplay, it has something to seduce, right? That’s good, we have one on hand! Release date, trailer… here’s what you need to know about it.

Nostalgia is not always our friend. But in the video game, in this case, it can serve as a pillar for modern and ambitious projects. There are countless video game works more or less openly inspired by classics that marked their era. The small Moonlight Games studio does not hide its inspirations. For their next game, Hunt the Nightthe developers gladly shared their intentions:

Inspired by The Legend of Zelda, Castlevania et Bloodborne, Hunt the Night offers a unique twist on the action-RPG genre with a top-down retro-style adventure, dark fantasy story, and challenging boss battles. Moonlight Games, via un official press release

In a previous press release, other titles such as Silent Hill et Dark Souls were also cited.

The intentions of studio Moonlight Games and publisher DANGEN Entertainment are clear. For them, the goal is to draw inspiration from the best, without seeking to revolutionize their formulas. From the difficulty of some fights, to the dark atmosphere and symphonic music, players should be on familiar ground. The inspiration of Castlevania is also evident from the new trailer (available below). In addition to giving us a glimpse of what awaits us, this one reveals the release date of Hunt the Night on PC! From April 13, gamers will be able to play this declaration of love for 16-bit classics on Steam. For the time being, however, no release date has been communicated for the Switch, PS4 and Xbox One versions of the title.

The latest trailer from Hunt the Night

A retro and demanding RPG

If you are still wondering what awaits you on Hunt the Night, here are some answers. As a good A-RPG, the game is full of items to equip to modify your statistics. Better weapons, better powers… it’s all good to take to face tough enemies and gigantic bosses. Exploration should also be part of it, favored by a top view and 3D movements. In short, all good!

Hunt the Night is a retro-styled action-adventure game that marries smooth and precise gameplay with dark fantasy. You play as Vesper, a virtuous member of the “Stalkers”, to explore Medhram, a place filled with ruins and horrors. Traverse dungeons filled with gruesome enemies, battle fearsome bosses, and use your arsenal of weapons and dark powers to tame the Night. Description de Hunt the Night on Steam