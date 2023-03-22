Stefan Mross, the new one and his ex: The double, “great start to the week”

His old love and new love have more in common than just him.

Star trumpeter Stefan Mross (47) is in love with pop singer Eva Luginger (35) – the best friend of his ex Anna-Carina Woitschack (30).

Stefan Mross and Anna-Carina Woitschack were together for six years, two of which they were married Photo: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress

“The love between Eva and me should remain something special. We don’t want to comment further. Eva would rather stay in the background,” Mross enthused about BILD a few weeks ago.

But does Eva really want to stay in the background? after himself the couple recently showed publicly for the first timethe singer reactivated her Instagram page on Monday.

Her greeting to her fans: “I wish you a great start into the new week”. Striking: Anna-Carina Woitschack always chooses exactly the same wording.

Anna-Carina Woitschack likes to greet her fans with the words: “I wish you a great start into the new week” Photo: Anna-Carina Woitschak/Facebook

Another thing the former best friends have in common is that they both like to post videos of people listening to their music in the car.

coincidence or not? Their choice of men shows that they have the same taste. And speaking of watching: too Mross and Anna-Maria like to copy each other.

Let’s hope that the star trumpeter will come up with something new for his new love…

(self)