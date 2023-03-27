Stellarium – Virtual Planetarium





The Stellarium 23.1 open source program has set itself the task of bringing the starry sky, which can be admired in person or in planetariums, to the home PC. With its complex content and simple operation, it is equally suitable for professionals and laypeople.

Starry Sky in Stellarium



Starry sky on PC

Stellarium includes a standard catalog of over 600,000 stars, which can be expanded to over 210 million stars. The celestial bodies are visualized in different ways, starting with sparkling stars and animated shooting stars, through the illustrated representation of constellation figures, to the graphic simulation of sunrises and sunsets or supernovae.

Among other things, the user can choose the time, duration and coordinates of the viewing and also choose a terrestrial panorama for the surroundings. Also on board are, for example, images of nebulae, the reproduction of the Milky Way and planets and their moons.

The program offers, among other things, graticules and support for the appropriate projection on domes especially for professional astronomy. The range of functions can be further expanded with downloadable add-ons, for example with an eyepiece view or telescope control. You can also insert your own images and scripts. Versions for Mac OS X and Linux can also be obtained from the manufacturer’s website.