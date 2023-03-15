Stephanie Davis: fitness model used to look even more blatant

From professional bodybuilder to successful fitness influencer! Now Stephanie Davis (30) gives insights into her private photo album.

That six pack is really awesome…

… but earlier in her competition time, model and influencer Stephanie Davis had trained not just a six-pack, but an EIGHT-PACK!

The beautiful blonde is now showing this to her 1.5 million fans on Instagram.

Stephanie Davis shows what her body looked like just before her very first bodybuilding competition Photo: Stephaniedavis/Instagram

The 30-year-old started her fitness career over 10 years ago and has won numerous awards with her well-trained body – she was even named “Miss World Fitness” in 2012.

But having a body like that is very extreme and professional bodybuilders like Stephanie had it just before their competitions. Maintaining this form over the long term would be very dangerous and unhealthy.

Today she is an influencer and successful entrepreneur, Stephanie has left professional bodybuilding behind. However, she still values ​​a beautiful body and fitness will always play an important role in her life.

When asked if she was on Instagram will stop sharing her fitness photos, she replied on Instagram: “NEVER! It’s just my passion.”

Would also be a pity, with the pictures …