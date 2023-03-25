Steve Jobs and his favorite sneakers: the history of the New Balance 991 and 992

Simple and comfortable. Steve Jobs He didn’t ask for much on the subject of sneakers, and for that he always used the New Balance, going from 991 to 992.

Anyone would have expected that one of the great gurus in the history of technology, father of one of the most important companies in the world, would dress formally. But Jobs always appealed to his black turtleneck, his jeans, his Seiko watch and New Balance sneakers.

Between 2001 and 2006, Steve Jobs opted for the New Balance 991, alternating them with other shoes, including Nike. From 2006 until his death in 2011, he wore the New Balance 992.

Steve Jobs With his New Balance 992

Even the 992 had a lot to do with the iPhone, since in 2007at the time of the presentation of the smartphone, Jobs wore those sneakers.

For many there was no difference between the New Balance 991 and the 992: both models were gray, without shrillness. They could easily go unnoticed. And, in the words of its designer, Jonathan Bacon, “People who don’t like the shoe as much as you and me might not notice the difference.”

The differences between the New Balance 991 and 992 sneakers, both worn by Steve Jobs

New Balance 991 Zapatillas

The 991 sneakers were made of gray suede, with a retro eighties style. The big difference with the 992 was in the technology, with an ABZORB SBS shock absorption material in the heel and in the forefoot.

In addition, it highlighted the availability. The 992 model surpassed its predecessor in the variety of widths and sizes.

They also stood out for being the shoes of the centenary of New Balance, which made many collectors acquire them.

New Balance 992 Zapatillas

It has always been said that Jim Davis, president of New Balance, turned to Steve Jobs to give him the go-ahead for the design of the 992. This was never confirmed, and even Jonathan Bacon says he never worked with Jobs on it.

But the relationship between the genius of Apple and the classic sneakers of New Balance will endure over time.