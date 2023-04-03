Steve Jobs’ daughter “can’t live” without the iPhone 14

DAfter being indifferent to the iPhone 14 series when the new phones were introduced by Apple, the daughter of co-founder and former CEO of the company, Steve Jobs, seems to be quite fond of the latest generation of branded mobile devices.

Eve Jobs gave an interview to the site The Strategist and, among the products he “cannot live without”, he indicated the iPhone 14. “I will be brief. It’s a tool for creatives and a masterpiece of design. It changed the way we live our lives and, quite simply, I feel like it’s all genius.”wrote Eve Jobs.

It is not exactly a surprise that Eve Jobs is a fan of the iPhone – a product closely associated with the period in which her father led Apple’s destiny – but, even so, it is interesting to see how the ‘heiress of the Apple Company’ got used to new iPhone 14 design.

