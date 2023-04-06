Steve Jobs prohibited the use of technology to his children: these are the reasons

Steve Jobs prohibited the use of technology to his children: these are the reasons

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / April 6, 2023

They are already adults, but at some point the children of Steve Jobs were small who grew up under the watchful eye of their father. There was a time when the Apple co-founder, incredible as it may seem, prohibited his heirs from accessing technology.

A report published on the website of Applesfera quotes Nick Bilton, a writer for the New York Times that almost a decade ago revealed that, while speaking with Jobs himself on the phone, he asked the CEO how his children used the iPads when they had just come out in 2010: they have not used it.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *