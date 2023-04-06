Steve Jobs prohibited the use of technology to his children: these are the reasons

They are already adults, but at some point the children of Steve Jobs were small who grew up under the watchful eye of their father. There was a time when the Apple co-founder, incredible as it may seem, prohibited his heirs from accessing technology.

A report published on the website of Applesfera quotes Nick Bilton, a writer for the New York Times that almost a decade ago revealed that, while speaking with Jobs himself on the phone, he asked the CEO how his children used the iPads when they had just come out in 2010: “they have not used it”.

Jobs confessed to the journalist: “We limited the amount of technology kids could use at home”. The genius of Apple did not want the dangers of this technology to reach his children, such as bullying or access to porn, hence this habit of limiting any access to devices for their mental health.

“We talk about books and history”

Interestingly, it became known that At dinner parties at Steve Jobs’ house, they talked about “history, books and a variety of topics”. This was verified by Walter Isaacson at one of the meals in which he participated to write Jobs’s biography, where he saw that his children did not feel the need to look for screens.

Steve Jobs Founder of Apple

Steve Jobs wasn’t the only big face in the technology industry applying these kinds of rules. The former director of Wired, Chris Anderson, confessed in the same New York Times article that his children accused him of being a “fascist” for exercising the same limits.

For his part, the founder of Blogger, Evan Williams, with the advent of the iPad, gave his children access to a lot of physical books so they could read them whenever they wanted.