Stingray without male partner becomes pregnant in North Carolina aquarium

It is 3,700 kilometers (2,300 miles) from its natural habitat beneath the waves of Southern California. And he hasn’t shared his water tank with a male of his species in at least eight years.

However, nature found a way, noted the aquarium owner: The stingray is pregnant with up to four babies and could give birth in the next two weeks.

“Here’s our girl saying, ‘Hey, happy Valentine’s Day! Let’s have some babies!” said Brenda Ramer, executive director of the Aquarium and Shark Lab on Hendersonville’s Main Street.

A stingray expert said there was no way Charlotte could have mated with any of the five small sharks that share her aquarium, despite reports suggesting that was the case after Ramer joked about a possible interspecies interbreeding.

The small aquarium is run by Ramer’s nonprofit educational organization, Team ECCO, which encourages local schoolchildren and others to become interested in science.

His main lesson now deals with the process of parthenogenesis, a type of asexual reproduction in which offspring develop from unfertilized eggs, so there is no genetic contribution from a male.

This unusual phenomenon can occur in some insects, fish, amphibians, birds and reptiles, but not in mammals. There are documented examples in California condors, Komodo dragons, and flat-bellied water snakes.

Kady Lyons, a research scientist at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta who is not connected to the aquarium in North Carolina, said Charlotte’s pregnancy is the only documented example she knows of for that species, the round skate.

But Lyons isn’t too surprised. Other species of sharks and rays, animals that tend to group together, have had such pregnancies in captivity.

"It doesn't surprise me because nature finds ways for this to happen," he said.

Lyons clarified that these animals are not cloning themselves. Instead, a female egg fuses with another cell, triggering cell division and leading to the creation of an embryo.

The cell that fuses with the egg is known as a polar corpuscle. It is produced when a female is creating an egg, but is not normally used.

“We don’t know why it happens,” Lyons said. “It’s just kind of a pretty interesting phenomenon that they seem to be able to do.”

Ramer said she and other members of the nonprofit initially thought Charlotte had a tumor when they saw a lump on her back that was “swelling up like a cookie.” But an ultrasound test revealed her pregnancy.

"We all thought… 'It can't be,'" Ramer said. "We thought we were overfeeding her. But we were overfeeding her because she has four more mouths to feed."

Charlotte now lives in a tank of about 8,300 liters (2,200 gallons) of water, almost the size of a construction container. Ramer said she was hoping to get one almost twice that size to house her babies. They also want to install live streaming cameras so people can see them.

“It’s a very rare occurrence,” Ramer said. “But it is happening in the middle of the Blue Ridge in rural North Carolina, hundreds of miles from the ocean.”

As for the suggestion that Charlotte could have become pregnant by a shark, Lyons said it was impossible. In addition to having different sizes, the animals would not fit together on an anatomical level. Neither would your DNA.

“We must make it clear that strange things are not happening between rays and sharks,” said Lyons, who specialized in those species.

Round rays like Charlotte are abundant along the Pacific coasts of southern California and Mexico, and often rest on the sandy ocean floor near the coast.

In the wild they are usually the size of a plate and their name comes from their circular shape. They can be different shades of brown. They eat small worms, crabs and mollusks, and are prey to some varieties of shark, seals and giant bass.

They are known to humans for their painful sting, often the result of bathers stepping on it. Lifeguards in Southern California urge people to shuffle along the bottom, largely because of the round stripes.

Lyons finds it a fascinating species. For example, the embryos in his mother’s body are coated with uterine milk that provides nutrients to help them develop.

“I love that the round stripe is getting the media attention it deserves”, said the expert. “It’s not necessarily as exciting as a white shark, but they do a lot of interesting things.”

