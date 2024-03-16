MIAMI.- Stitch Lab returns to the Miami Design District for its seventh edition. The store pop-up can be visited until Sunday, March 17 at the Paradise Plaza space, 151 NE 41st Street. Admission is free.

In its role as a fashion incubator, Stitch Lab has promoted emerging designers of Latin origin in the US, serving as a platform where sustainability and artisanal labor go hand in hand.

In this edition, some 43 designers, from Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, El Salvador, Venezuela, Uruguay, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Mexico, show their creations.

“Our store pop-up “It is a great celebration that is characterized by the diversity of Latin American creativity, where talented fashion designers manage to transmit their cultural stories through their creations,” said Karina Rosendo, founder and CEO of Stitch Lab.

“Our mission is to continue developing the platform for these wonderful creatives to become known and achieve new business opportunities in this country, while we continue to foster a real community, which supports each other and embraces the richness of our cultural heritage. “, he added.

Gaby Espino participates this year in Stitch Lab, together with WIN Fitness Wear, the brand with which she created WIN x Gaby Espino, its line of sports clothing.

Among the notable designers who will participate this year are the Nicaraguan based in Miami Shantall Lacayo, winner of two seasons of the famous Bravo TV show “Project Runway”; Rodner Figueroa, television presenter and now fashion designer, as well as Renata Lozano, one of the relevant names in Colombian fashion.

Renata Lozano brings a capsule collection made exclusively for this edition of Stitch Lab. These days, Lozano also celebrates the opening of her first showroom in Miami.

Sobre Stitch Lab

Founded in 2018, Stitch Lab is a talent incubator and launch pad for Latin American designers in the United States. Its mission is to position and strengthen the presence of Latin American fashion in the international arena through creative consumer experiences, a solid network of contacts and highly effective communication strategies. Stitch Lab focuses on working with brands that have a social, environmental and sustainable purpose. Support designers who produce ethical fashion and who preserve their indigenous artisanal legacy. In 2020, Stitch Lab launched its original online marketplace as a virtual solution during the COVID-19 pandemic to offer consumers access to some of Latin America’s most prized fashion talent.

For more information about Stitch Lab, visit www.StitchLabMiami.com.