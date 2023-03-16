STM presents new MCU, MPU and software for embedded security | B2BLabs

ST Microelectronics He has organized a briefing with the stamp to present some of the main innovations that could be advertised during the event Innovation Live 2023. The business has present new products They will integrate and complete the STM32 microcontroller family.

L’STM32H5 it’s a new MCU thought to offer high performance: integrates an Arm Cortex-M33 core to combine performance, security and efficiency, and is suitable for applications based on its medium-sized MCU.

To your internal if you find The most performing Cortex-M33 implementation in the worldWith a clock frequency of 250 MHz and 375 DMIPS, it bears a CoreMark score of 1023.

The STM32H5 series is designed for will accelerate the innovation of intelligent and connected devicesche forniscono più intelligenza nell’edge e rafforzano also diffese contro gli attacchi alle risorse IoT.

Il core Cortex-M33, infatti, integrates the architecture TrustZone di Armto which ST has added an aggiunge a series of characteristics of aggressive security, sviluppate also in collaboration with ProvenRun.

Security for embedded applications

STM32H5 и The first series of MCUs equipped with secure system-on-chip (SoC) services Accessibili through a standard API. This function, denominated STM32Trust TEE Secure Managerconsent agli sviluppatori di scrivere il proprio codice fornendo servizi di sicurezza sviluppati secondo le migliori pratiche.

Ricardo De Sa Earp, Executive Vice President of ST Microelectronics

Ricardo De Sa EarpExecutive Vice President of ST, has commented: “La crescente enfasi posta sulla security of the applications and the need of the clients to quickly secure certificate applications and high performance, they have sent to work to contact with the authorized partner ProvenRun to build STM32Trust TEE Secure Manager”.

“Secure Manager keeps the security safe, correct and data Migliorando e simplificando l’aggiunta di preziosi servizi di sicurezza agli sviluppi dei clienti, facilitando al contempo le loro certificazioni”, has continued De Sa Earp.

ST has collaborated with Microsoft Azure to realize advanced security middleware e con ProvenRun allo sviluppo di STM32Trust TEE Secure Manager, based on the Proven Core-M secure Trusted Execution Environment operating system.

Microcontroller for wireless

microcontroller STM32WBA52 It offers Bluetooth LE 5.3 connectivity, very low consumption and advanced security features. The new microcontroller has new arms at the disposal of the mobile devices of IoT devices on the move add wireless functionsreduce and consume and strengthen the protection nell’edge.

The STM32WBA wireless MCU platform is designed for almost commercial use. smart home, industrial lighting, sensoryswitches, gateways and portable medical devices.

Internally, there is an Arm Cortex-M33 core with an operating frequency of 100 MHz, which guarantees a notable power of calculation. The integrated radio system to bassissimi consume offers a uscita RF power only on the market +10 dBmwhich allows to affidabili its long distance at transmission speed fine to 2 Mbit/s.

The modality deep standby at low consumption with active radio communication Drastically reduces i consume complexivi and consciente di risparmiare energy from the battery. Gli MCU STM32WBA can support up to 20 simultaneous connections.

Non mancano neppure advance security functionssuch as memory protection, manomission protection and security architecture Arm TrustZone.

A new Arm microprocessor

Un’altra novità è rappresentata dall’MPU STM32MP13, The microprocessor STM32 is economical Mai prodotto, thought for and answered in which the energetic sparing and the containment of the operational costs are essential, naturally acceding to a level of performance superior to what can be obtained through a simple MCU.

Applications such as industrial automation, communication gateways, payment terminals, appliances and control panels are the ideal destinations for this new family, which we abbin Increase the discharge capacity, low consumption and a reinforced safety.

The new MPU integrates a core Arm Cortex-A7 gives 1 GHzCombined with peripherals integrate and innovations for energy sharing collaudate negli MCU STM32.

STM32MP13 guarantees a elevated livello di sicurezza Thanks to the functions of accelerating SCA crittografia, manomission resistance, safe archiving and Arm TrustZone technology with Trusted Firmware safe manufacturing environment.

Connections included a copy of Gigabit Ethernet port che facilitano l’integrazione en apparecchiature industriali como i controlleri logici programmabili (PLC).