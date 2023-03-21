Stock markets rise due to low probability of contagion

Stock markets closed higher on Monday after a deal to bail out Credit Suisse and efforts by the central bank to bolster confidence in the financial system reassured investors as traders weighed the likelihood of a pause in equity gains. United States Federal Reserve rates.

Major central banks took action on Sunday to bolster cash flow around the world.

The S&P Banking Index and the KBW Regional Banking Index rose after heavy losses last week, after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank rocked markets.

It is seen that the market contains those banks, so it is not spreading. Additionally, we are seeing de-risking in the market,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.

At the close of markets, the S&P 500 gained 0.89% to 3,951.57, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.39% to 11,675.54. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.20% to 32,244.58 units.

Large US banks fell such as Wells Fargo (-6.7%), JP Morgan (-5.56%), Morgan Stanley (-4.81%), Goldman Sachs (-3.92%) and Bank of America (-3.51%), falls that were registered since last Wednesday.

European banks accumulate double-digit declines in the same period, with Societe Generale down 14.13%, Deutsche Bank losing 12.3% and Banco de Sabadell in Spain falling 12.26 percent.