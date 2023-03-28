Stolen vehicle and engine found in yonke

Juarez City.- This morning elements of the State Investigation Agency and the Public Ministry of the District Attorney’s Office of the North Zone found a vehicle and an engine with reports of theft at Yonke 68 Los Compadres, they reported in a statement.

According to official information, derived from the follow-up to the investigation folders integrated into the Specialized Vehicle Theft Investigation Unit, a Control Judge was asked for authorization to intervene in the property located on Independencia boulevard in the Polo Gamboa Farms neighborhood.

At the scene they insured a green 2004 Infiniti QX56 line vehicle with a report of theft since last Saturday, March 25, and an engine belonging to a Nissan brand vehicle, Altima line, 1994 model, stolen on June 17, 2004. 2008.

The Public Ministry will continue with the investigations and corresponding proceedings to clarify the aforementioned robberies, it was announced.