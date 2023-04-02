STOP NOW! 5 things that are draining your cell phone battery

Smartphones are everywhere, they are a constant part of our lives. Just like us, devices are also constantly evolving. However, despite constant innovations and technological developments, cell phone batteries continue to wear out too quickly. It’s a real concern for many users, and there are several reasons why your phone’s battery can drain faster than it should.

In this short article, I’ll show you five things that contribute to everyday battery drain, along with some common sense tips for saving battery power.

1. Screen Brightness

The phone’s screen on is one of the main factors that consume the battery: the brighter it is, the more energy is spent to light it up. Decreasing screen brightness helps save battery life. A good tip is to use automatic brightness, which adjusts the screen lighting based on ambient lighting.

Poco F4 GT fast loading. Source: Oficina da Net

2. Background apps

Even when not in use, many apps continue to run in the so-called “background”, checking notifications, updating data and performing other tasks. When you stop using the app, it is recommended to close it to save battery power. Although most modern cell phones already have settings that limit the behavior of background applications, it is still a good practice to close what is no longer being used.

3. Network connections

We’re talking about connections like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and mobile data. The cell phone uses these connections to connect to the internet or other devices. However, these connections end up consuming power, especially when there is no strong signal. It is important to disable network connections when not in use, especially in a weak signal region.

4. Screen always on

Some people prefer to keep the screen always on while using their phone, which is convenient but also drains the battery quickly. It’s best to adjust your phone’s settings so that the screen automatically turns off after a period of inactivity. This saves energy and extends battery life.

5. Games and Multimedia

Games, videos and music are some of the most demanding apps for your cell phone battery. They use a lot of processing and display resources, which can reduce battery life. To save battery life, it’s best to limit the use of these apps or reduce the picture and sound quality to save power.



Playing Genshin Impact on Redmi Note 11S. Source: Oficina da Net

Bonus: Vibration and notifications

I know the list is only 5, but I couldn’t leave this one out! If your cell phone vibrates and beeps whenever someone sends you a message on WhatsApp, you can bet that the battery will drain quickly. The more effort your cell phone has to exert when receiving notifications, the more charge it uses. It is interesting to choose to lower the volume of notifications or even turn them off.

How to save cell phone battery?

These are just some of the things that can drain your phone’s battery. To save battery life, it’s important to make adjustments to your phone’s settings and reduce the use of power-hungry apps. It’s also helpful to invest in an external battery or portable charger to ensure you always have enough power for your phone.

