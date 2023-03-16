Stories that life writes

Life writes the best stories, sometimes funny, sometimes sad, but always extraordinary and unique.

At the narrative café in Satteins, the visitors talked about their big and small childhood wishes with remarkable openness.

Everyone has big and small wishes, some come true, others remain open. And it was precisely this topic “My greatest wish” that the Narrative Café in Satteins was dedicated to. There was a lot to tell, the atmosphere was good. And in the mindful setting of the narrative café, where everyone was able to have their say and everyone was listened to attentively, the visitors talked about their wishes with great openness. Although the desire to become a Nobel Prize winner did not come true, the narrator was motivated to become a scientist: “Even later, as a teacher, I saw how a real desire can be a drive for life.”

Some visitors grew up in times of war and experienced difficult and hard childhood years, and one participant reported: “I wished nothing more than that peaceful coexistence was possible. Today, given world events, that desire is more urgent than ever.” For one visitor, it was singing that helped her through the hardships of wartime. And so she spontaneously delighted the group with a singing performance.

Beneficial and enriching

Incidentally, the narrative café took place as part of the herz.com project, a joint initiative of PfarrCaritas and the Generations Committee of the municipality of Satteins. herz.com is funded by the Healthy Austria Fund. “It was a beneficial and enriching exchange for everyone,” the participants agreed. And there were also many happy moments for the two organizers of the storytelling café, Anita Strieder and Mechtild Metzler: “Every life tells a unique and special story. The narrative café offers the space for attentive listening. In this way, each story becomes something special and brings things to light that have perhaps already been almost forgotten.” One can only hope that there will soon be a sequel to this story format.