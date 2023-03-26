‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown to release WWII novel

Inspired by her grandmother, the actress’ first novel will tell a love story in times of conflict and evoke a tragedy that occurred in 1943.

From Netflix to bookstores. British actress Millie Bobby Brown, star of the series Stranger Things, will publish his first novel on September 13 in the United States. Entitled Nineteen Stepshe will return to a tragedy that occurred in East London during the Second World War, which the grandmother of the actress survived.

“Inspired by my grandma Ruth, this book is very personal and dear to my heart,” wrote the 19-year-old star in a statement from American publisher HarperCollins, relayed by the Los Angeles Times.

“I grew up listening to the stories of his life during the war. I feel honored to keep his story alive.”

Nineteen Steps will follow the character of Nellie Morris, a young London town hall employee, who falls in love with an American soldier deployed in the United Kingdom during the 39-45 war. The real tragedy of Bethnal Green, which occurred on March 3, 1943, will be at the heart of the story.

Inspired by real events

Bethnal Green is an area in east London whose underground station, which had not been finalized because of the war, was used as a bomb shelter. That evening, when the sirens sounded to announce an airstrike, hundreds of people rushed into the narrow entrance to the station.

In a panic, a woman carrying a baby fell down the stairs, triggering a stampede. 173 people died there, including 62 children, most of them by asphyxiation. No French release date of Nineteen Steps has not yet been communicated.

Millie Bobby Brown is about to start filming the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. Since the launch of the hit series, the teenager has released her own brand of cosmetics and starred in several feature films, including Godzilla 2 – King of the Monsters my corn Enola Holmes on Netflix, for which she also served as a producer. She will soon be starring in the fantasy film Damselanother platform production.