Stranger Things star to officiate Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s wedding

One of the stars of the famous series Stranger Things be in charge of officiating the boda of the protagonist, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, son of the legendary Jon Bon Jovi.

Actor Matthew Modine, who plays Dr. Martin Brenner, shared that he will be in charge of officiating the upcoming nuptials between Millie and her fiancé. I have one of those licenses to marry people, said to Mario López and Kit Hoover in Access Dailyaccording to AND! News.

Millie thought it would be cool, and then Jake said it would be a great idea.Modine added. The Oppenheimer actor also said that wrote the wedding vows for the couple, and added that they loved what he wrote so that they could join hands and become husband and wife.

It is such a beautiful thing to be able to unite two people in holy matrimony, he added, emphasizing that he and his wife Caridad Rivera have been married for 44 years and that marriage is incredible when it works.

This has been the relationship between Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Brown and Bongiovi first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 after Jon Bon Jovi’s son shared a selfie with the actress Stranger Things and Instagram.

After Jake shared several photos together, It was not until November of that year that Brown posted a photo on his Instagram sharing a kiss with Bongiovi at the London Eye.

The two continued sharing photos and in December 2021 they spent their first Christmas together. ANDIn March 2022, they debuted as a couple on the red carpet at the BAFTA Awards. In May of the same year, Jake joined Millie for the season 4 premiere of Stranger Things.

In October, both walked the red carpet at the premiere of Enola Holmes 2. In April 2023, they announced their engagement. I have loved you three summers, darling, I love them all, Brown wrote on Instagram along with a black and white image of both of them. In June of last year, they celebrated their engagement with a party.

