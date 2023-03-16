Stray Souls: Silent Hill and Blair Witch merge in this new survival horror

Silent Hill 2 Remake is coming soon, but another title, more confidential, is also seeking to find a place in psychological survival horror: Stray Souls

Whether bloody or not, survival horror will be in the spotlight in 2023. In reality, the comeback of this genre, slightly shunned by AAA for several years, began at the end of last year with The Callisto Protocol. Then came Dead Space Remake in January. Resident Evil 4 Remake will land at the end of March and other big titles like the new Alone in the Dark or Silent Hill 2 Remake are expected during the year.

But if the horrific AAA returns to the front of the stage, the genre has always been very popular if we turn to titles a little more modest, especially on the indie scene or in AA. In 2023 again, many of them will disembark, including Stray Soulsa psychological survival horror that wants to do like the grown-ups.

When Silent Hill Meets Blair Witch, it gives Stray Souls

Stray Souls looks like a mixture of Silent Hill et Blair Witch (the film). We played a teenager, Daniel, who tries to unlock the sinister secrets of Aspen Falls, a small lost town invaded by nightmarish creatures. Moreover, the teenager would not be totally foreign in the case.

The game is developed by the small studio Jukai Studios which signs here its very first project supported by the publisher Versus Evil (First Class TroublePillars of Eternity 2 : Deadfire). Stray Souls will run on Unreal Engine 5 and will also use the famous Metahuman character editor developed by Epic and promises “very detailed” face modeling (and animation).

On the gameplay side, Stray Souls relies on a shoulder view and intends to surprise players with a random generation of paranormal events, the appearance of creatures, and even the positioning of objects in the environment. Each part should be unique. The developers also speak of a difficulty and precision worthy of souls-like, especially with regard to the puzzles, and many moral choices.

So many promises.

Explore the town of Aspen Falls and surrounding areas to uncover a malicious plot set in motion when Daniel was born. Immerse yourself in Daniel’s story. Choose your responses at key moments with dialogue options, shaping Daniel’s tone and personality. Fight hordes of creatures or take to your heels. Streamlined combat without massive loadouts emphasizes crafting combat tactics and resource management. Random mechanics ensure that enemy encounters, item locations, weather changes, and strange phenomena occur in different locations, making each playthrough unique. Solve dozens of tricky puzzles with original solutions to test your intelligence. Description of the game on the official site

Stray Souls is expected later this year on PS5, Xbox Series and PC. But also on PS4 and Xbox One if all goes well.