Strengthens Army presence in Reynosa

reynosa.- Following the latest incidents of violence in Reynosa and Río Bravo and after criminals released four gunmen who had been detained by the State Guard in the latter municipality, the Ministry of National Defense reinforced its presence with 300 elements in the zone.

Through the Commands of the IV Military Region and Eighth Military Zone, he informed that they are members of the Regional Task Force.

He added that the reinforcement of the military presence in Río Bravo is with the commitment to ensure and safeguard the well-being of citizens, contributing to the projects implemented to guarantee peace and security.

On Friday, four armed individuals who attacked a State Guard patrol were detained in Río Bravo, but a convoy of six hitmen’s vans seized them in a rescue of organized crime on Avenida Constitución, in the heart of the municipality.

In Río Bravo lives Héctor Villegas “El Calabazo”, licensed mayor and Secretary General of the Government in Tamaulipas.