Strikes in Dortmund: The city groans under the consequences

Daycare is closed, the tram is not running, the garbage can remains full: Verdi is extending the warning strikes – with severe consequences for everyday life in Dortmund.

Already the past strike days in Dortmund were tough – but today it’s getting even tougher: all of a sudden we went on strike Tuesday in Dortmund Day care centers, local transport and garbage disposal as well as employees at clinics and the city. The Verdi union has called on employees across North Rhine-Westphalia to go on strike.

In the past weeks already had it several strike actions in Dortmund and given to all of Germany. That’s how it went in Dortmund public transport nothing more for two days – and also the Dortmunder Next and several clinics have been out twice. A large rally is not planned for Tuesday in Dortmund. Instead, many strikers join the Central demo by Verdi in Gelsenkirchen an.

DSW strike in Dortmund: No buses and trams on Tuesday

At DSW21 Nothing worked after the start of operations from 3.30 a.m. The traffic jams in Dortmund were longer than usual during the morning rush hour. Spring rain was added to the strike, which is also driving up traffic. buses and trams remain in the depots until 1:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning, including those DSW Night Express in Dortmund, Castrop-Rauxel and Schwerte do not run. The Service center Petrikirche, Hörde and Castrop remain closed.













From the strike not affected are local trains and S-Bahn in Dortmund – the H-Bahn at the university and the airport special lines AirportExpress, AirportShuttle and 490 also run.





Strike at the Dortmund garbage disposal: EDG does not ensure emptying

In the Müllabfuhr in Dortmund it doesn’t look much better on Tuesday (and Thursday!): It’s uncertain whether everyone gray and brown bins be emptied, emphasizes waste disposal company EDG. However, an “emergency service agreement” regulates the collection at hospitals, old people’s homes and Co.

The EDG wants to try to empty garbage cans that have not been emptied on another day, it says – those affected should ensure access to the garbage cans every day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., so that refills possible are. Yellow and paper bins are also emptied as usual on the strike days, EDG assures. That also applies to them container locations for glass and paper.

Kita strike in Dortmund: Many kindergartens closed

Because of the Verdi strike, there are also many in Dortmund on Tuesday Next closed or work only to a limited extent The note group. Parents were asked early on to look after their children at home or to place them with their grandparents.

Public employees are called to go on strike again on Tuesday city ​​and clinics. Therefore, some offices, city offices and other city facilities are closed or only open to a limited extent. Also in savings banks and job centres strikes can occur.

Collective bargaining dispute between Verdi and the public sector

The collective bargaining conflict between Verdi and the public sector employers has been deadlocked for weeks. The next negotiations are scheduled for March 27th.

Strikes in Dortmund in the past few weeks:

