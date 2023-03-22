Stroke, coma, paralysis – How Ramona was able to help her father thanks to the training at the Healing Humans Academy

Andreas Eichmeier

Munich (ots)

Andreas Eichmeier is a sports therapist and business economist. Based on current scientific findings, a holistic training approach and many years of experience, he developed his own therapy system, with the help of which patients can become pain-free within a very short time – without any medication or surgery. As part of a training course to become a Healing Humans sports therapist, Andreas Eichmeier passes on the contents of his proven system to experts from the entire healthcare industry. Learn how a Healing Humans Academy graduate used this training to help her father.

Many people complain about pain for which they have not been able to find a solution, despite numerous visits to the doctor and various therapeutic approaches. As a result, your everyday life is sometimes severely restricted. “Pain is one of the widespread diseases of our affluent society,” says Andreas Eichmeier from Healing Humans GmbH. “There are many causes. Pain can be caused, for example, by poor nutrition, stress, accidents, illnesses or one-sided everyday movements. If the causes are not treated early, the result can be years of pain, which is an enormous burden for those affected.” Not only does the body suffer – the psyche is also severely affected. The longer the pain lasts without therapies bringing the hoped-for success, the more powerless and frustrated those affected feel. Sometimes it is difficult to have the necessary trust in further therapies.

It is precisely for this reason that Andreas Eichmeier developed his own therapy system – to help people become free of symptoms and pain. In the Healing Humans Academy, he shows experts from the healthcare industry – including doctors, personal trainers, physiotherapists and naturopaths – how to systematically relieve people of pain. “Our graduate Ramona was able to achieve one of our greatest successes. She originally came to us because she wanted to learn how to work more efficiently with her customers,” reports Andreas Eichmeier. “Later she confided to us that her father suffered from a unilateral cerebral hemorrhage, which was accompanied by spasms and paralysis. He was confined to a wheelchair and had already tried various therapies. Thanks to the training at the Healing Humans Academy, Ramona was able to achieve impressive results.”

At Healing Humans, the causes are treated – not the symptoms

The vision of Healing Humans is to help as many people as possible lead a pain-free life. “We work in particular with people who want to go beyond the industry standard, because we are convinced that more holistic approaches are needed to get rid of pain in the long term,” explains Andreas Eichmeier. “Our customers sometimes get the first results incredibly quickly. We’re not talking about processes that take eight months, but four to eight weeks.” Ramona, who has already completed the innovative training as a graduate of the Healing Humans Academy, proves that this is not an empty promise. Today she works as a Healing Humans sports therapist in a physiotherapy practice with around 500 patients. Her concern is not only to treat symptoms, but to get to the bottom of the causes of her patients’ pain. With special exercises, she helps you to find your way back to a pain-free and healthy life step by step.

Impressive results: Back to life after a stroke

The success rate of the Healing Humans Academy is high: the majority of the participants succeed in achieving groundbreaking results within a very short time. “There are customers who are pain-free within 60 minutes,” says Andreas Eichmeier. “The approach we use to do this is certainly unique. Unlike the German healthcare system, we don’t focus on the symptoms, but on their causes.” It shows that this works the case of Ramona, who suffered a stroke of fate shortly before starting her training as a sports therapist: her father had a stroke with cerebral hemorrhage and fell into a coma. After he woke up, the next shock came: the left side of his body was paralyzed. He also suffered from an imbalance. After rehabilitation, it quickly became clear that her father would need further help in the future. Together they decided to give it a try. Thanks to the content that Ramona had learned as part of the innovative training to become a Healing Humans sports therapist, she was able to achieve impressive results within a very short time. Today her father suffers from significantly less back and neck pain. He can orient himself and align himself better, is now more upright and stable and has been able to fight back a better body feeling. In addition, he recently actually managed to take his first steps alone again. These results speak for themselves and make everyone involved very proud and extremely happy.

That is why the Healing Humans Academy is convinced of their therapy system

For Ramona, her father’s sense of achievement is confirmation that courage, patience and perseverance are essential when it comes to relieving physical aches and pains. She is convinced that the effort is worth it – her father is living proof of this: Every day he can record new successes that show her that what she is doing is the right thing. He can now turn his head again and even do squats. Ramona is certain: Without the training to become a Healing Humans sports therapist, she would never have succeeded. “We are very honored by Ramona’s fall, because it shows us that we are on the right track despite all the headwinds,” says Andreas Eichmeier. “Ramona’s courage, dedication and helpfulness have improved her father’s life. She has also come to believe that anyone can have an impact on their pain as long as they are willing to walk this path. That is the case of Ramona’s father one of the best examples.”

Would you like to finally get rid of your pain – without any medication, injections or unnecessary operations? Or are you already working in the industry yourself and would like to expand your expertise and your horizons as part of a new therapy system at the Healing Humans Academy? Then register now Andreas Eichmeier and arrange your non-binding initial consultation!

Original content by: Andreas Eichmeier, transmitted by news aktuell