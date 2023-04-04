Stromae cancels all its concerts until the end of May: “I have to listen to my limits”

On thought he came out of “Hell”this burn-out translates into a seven-year stage break, but the Belgian singer Stromae announced on Tuesday April 4 that he was canceling his tour until the end of May. “I must resign myself to the fact that my health unfortunately does not allow me to continue to come to meet you for the moment”he said in a press release. “I share this news with you with great regret and deep sadness, but I have to listen to my limits”.

“I hope to give you more positive news as soon as possible. I can’t wait to see you again to finish this tour. Surrounded by my family, I must take the time to recover to resume, when I can, the rest of the concerts (…) Take good care of yourself”.

In the best case, we would find the 38-year-old artist on June 1 in Brussels, for a tour which must end in the same city on December 9, after passages in France and the Netherlands. He had already canceled several concerts in the East of France and in Nantes since mid-March.

“Like in any job”

Like a bad chorus. Wrung out by an XXL world tour in the wake of the hit album ” Square root “ (2013), Stromae had first thrown in the towel at the end of 2015, undermined by depression aggravated by the side effects of an antimalarial drug. The one who is among the most listened to French-speaking artists in the world was finally back on stage in 2022, to present « Multitude ». Disc which had allowed him to win a 6th and a 7th Victoires de la Musique (awarded in France) in his career.

“Undefeated”, the opening track – on record and on stage – seemed to attest to his return to form and a renewed ambition. But “Hell” unfortunately seems to be back. To say that he had created the event with this piece by unveiling it in a sequence staged at 8 p.m. on TF1 on a Sunday evening in early 2022…

Stromae: “sioucidal” thoughts

“As a result, I sometimes had suicidal thoughts / I’m not proud of them / Sometimes we think it’s the only way to silence them / These thoughts that make me live through hell”, we hear in this piece with strong autobiographical overtones. Stromae has never made a secret of the problems encountered during his ascent. “Even if we sell dreams, it’s still a job and, like in any job, when you work too much, you end up with a burn-out”he conceded in 2018 in an interview with France 2.

In the TF1 news, the Brussels resident had confided that the work on clips for others in recent years – Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa or Orelsan, among others – had given him “really good” car “attention” was not then “more range” on him. The return to the spotlight was harder than expected.

