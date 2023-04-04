Stromae, sick, cancels all his concerts until the end of May

The singer announced the cancellation of his upcoming concerts on social networks.

Stromae has made the decision to cancel all of its concerts until the end of May 2023 for health reasons, he announced on Tuesday on social networks. This includes concerts scheduled in Amsterdam, Toulouse, Geneva, London, Rome, Lyon and Berlin.

“I must resign myself to the fact that my health unfortunately does not allow me to continue to come to meet you for the moment. I share this news with you with enormous regret and deep sadness, but I must listen to my limits,” he wrote in a press release.

“Surrounded by my family, I must take the time to recover to resume, when I can, the rest of the concerts”, he added, before specifying that he hopes “to give more news as soon as possible. positive.”

“I can’t wait to see you again to finish this tour, surrounded by the teams who have carried me and accompanied me for all these years”, he concluded.

Tour since October

Since last summer, Stromae has been traveling the world to defend his third album, Multitudeas part of the Multitude Tour. After a series of concerts in North America between October and December, the singer found the roads of Europe at the beginning of March.

But the cancellation of these six consecutive dates, without any direct communication from the artist on social networks, recalls a difficult episode in his career.

The output of Multitude in 2022 followed a absence of several years: in 2015, after a monster international tour to defend his album Square root released two years earlier, Stromae had disappeared from the radar to take the time to “rebuild”.