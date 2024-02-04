Strong tornado hits Miami

And strong tornado is hitting the city of Miami this Sunday and the first reports are already being seen on social networks.

In the social network X the user B. Totty shared a video where you can see the columns of wind between the buildings of the city of the Sun, which looks gray on this day.

Also on the Instagram profile Live Style Miami they have shared images of the tornado passing through the city. The wind and rain is so intense that visibility between buildings is lost.

“We can’t even get out of North Bay Village right now because of the amount of downed trees,” one user noted in the comments to the post.

Authorities have asked the population to take shelter in residential buildings and to use rooms away from windows or areas where glass could explode.

Closets, closets and basements are the most recommended spaces to protect yourself. Also the internal rooms, without windows, being placed on the lowest floor of the house.

On Sunday morning, the United States National Weather Service warned about the possibility of tornado formation in South Florida.

Authorities warned that it would affect Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. The notice will be in effect until 2 pm on Sunday, but the strong ones are already being felt. Severe storms are expected, resulting from a cold front in the region.

These conditions are expected to ease in the afternoon, leaving only occasional gusts of wind.

The rains and storms may continue until this Monday, although it is estimated that they will be less intense as the hours go by.