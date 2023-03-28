Strong video of another massacre at a US school that left 6 dead

Another unfortunate event occurs in an elementary school in the United States, and once again puts the focus on the uncontrolled use and deregulation of weapons in that country.

A 28-year-old transgender woman entered the Alliance College, in Tennessee, toArmed with two semi-automatic rifles and a pistol. Unfortunately she killed three adults and three children.

In the impressive images you can already see how he enters the establishment: directly to the shots, shooting at the entrance door.

The particularity of this shooting is that it is the first registered woman in more than 30 years to perpetrate the act, before being killed by two police officers who arrived at the scene.

The massacre lasted about fourteen minutes, from the time the woman entered the school at 10:13, until she was killed by two policemen on the first floor of the building at 10:27.

The speed of the response of the Nashville security forces was absolutely key to avoiding a carnage of much more serious dimensions.

So far this year there have been some 30 incidents with firearms in the United States, in which eight people have died, according to data from the organization Every Town for Gun Safety.