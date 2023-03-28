Student stabbed teacher to death and injured 5 people

The lurid event that occurred in São Paulo, Brazil, shocked the entire country, after this 13-year-old boy perpetrated an American-style massacre attempt.

In the attack, a teacher lost her life who was stabbed by the young man when she tried to take the knife from him. But in addition, the boy injured three other teachers and two classmates.

After other teachers managed to subdue him and the police detained him, they found in a post on social networks that the young man had been planning the attack and had been hoping to carry it out for a long time.

According to the Bandeirantes news network, he had information on his cell phone about other attacks in Brazil caused by bullying.

The Secretary of Education affirmed that the teacher carried out a heroic act to defend other students from being stabbed and decreed the suspension of classes and three days of mourning.