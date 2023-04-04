Students and Gymnastics have their referees for the weekend

In a week full of sports commitments, Estudiantes y Gimnasia already have referees assigned for date 10 of the Professional League tournament belonging to next weekend.

The teams from La Plata will begin their official participation in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday. The local Lobo and the visiting Pincha in Bolivia will start in the Group Phase without neglecting the local competition.

On Saturday, those led by Sebastián Romero will meet Racing in the Forest from 6:00 p.m. Meanwhile, on Sunday from 2 pm in Avellaneda, Estudiantes will seek victory against Independiente.

Gimnasia vs Racing

Referee: Nicolás Lamolina

Assistant referee 1: Eduardo Lucero

Assistant referee 2: Gerardo Lencina

Fourth official: Mariano Negrette

VAR: Leandro Rey Hilder

AVAR: Ezequiel Brailovsky

Independent vs Students

Referee: Hernán Mastrángelo

Assistant referee 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso

Assistant referee 2: Julio Fernández

Fourth official: Fabricio Llobet

VAR: German Delfino

AVAR: Diego Ceballos