Students and Gymnastics have their referees for the weekend

In a week full of sports commitments, Estudiantes y Gimnasia already have referees assigned for date 10 of the Professional League tournament belonging to next weekend.
The teams from La Plata will begin their official participation in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday. The local Lobo and the visiting Pincha in Bolivia will start in the Group Phase without neglecting the local competition.
On Saturday, those led by Sebastián Romero will meet Racing in the Forest from 6:00 p.m. Meanwhile, on Sunday from 2 pm in Avellaneda, Estudiantes will seek victory against Independiente.
Gimnasia vs Racing
Referee: Nicolás Lamolina
Assistant referee 1: Eduardo Lucero
Assistant referee 2: Gerardo Lencina
Fourth official: Mariano Negrette
VAR: Leandro Rey Hilder
AVAR: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Independent vs Students
Referee: Hernán Mastrángelo
Assistant referee 1: Maximiliano Del Yesso
Assistant referee 2: Julio Fernández
Fourth official: Fabricio Llobet
VAR: German Delfino
AVAR: Diego Ceballos