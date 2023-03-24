Study: Consumers trust brands that advertise on podcasts more

In 2020, the year of the pandemic, according to official data, there was a community of 22 million “podesuchas” in Mexico.

Information from PwC estimates that, by 2025, there will be a community of 974 million people who will listen podcasts Worldwide.

57 percent of consumers say they have more trust in brands that advertise on podcasts.

Podcasts have grown so much that, today, consumers millennials and the centennials they choose the brands that advertise in said audio content, this being one of the most relevant bets for various platforms, from Spotify to LinkedIn.

In Mexico, the consumption of audio content continues to boom, as revealed by data from the Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2021–2025 announced that there was a community of 22 million “podesuchas”, a figure that, by 2025, is estimated to reach 35 millionwhich is why the trend towards audio content, far from slowing down, will continue to grow.

Currently, in the market, there are platforms that allow the creation of audio content, being Anchorowned by Spotify, one of them, which gives users the opportunity to generate their own content.

Even, During Investor Day 2022, Spotify revealed that it has invested around $1 billion in the music business so far. podcasttrusting that these contents stand out and generate income of 100 billion dollars annually and one billion users by the end of the decade.

Now, the format, as such, is nothing new, but it has begun to have a great impact on new audiences, to such an extent that, according to PwC data, it is estimated that by 2025 it will exist. a community of 974 million people who will listen to podcasts around the world.

Study: Consumers trust more in brands that advertise in podcasts

Under the name of “In Depth”, Mediabrands Discovery has launched a new study in which it reveals some of the most important habits of podcast consumers, especially taking into account the habits of millennials and the centennials.

Among the most notable, Mediabrands Discovery points out that 57 percent of users He declares that he has greater confidence in the brands that decide to advertise on podcasts, thanks to the close link that is generated between them and the podcasters, who have their full credibility.

And it is that, in some way, the podcast, being so similar to the radio, has the particularity of being a kind of companion in the journey of the users and the podcaster is much more than a person speaking in front of a microphone, but that it is about a person who, when telling various personal anecdotes, clicks with the listener.

