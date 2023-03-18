Study: Mexicans consume more non-alcoholic beer

National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) affirms that the beers were placed as the indisputable favorites for Mexicans.

It is estimated that by 2025, global non-alcoholic beer sales will approach 50 billion.

The consumption of these drinks had an increase of 62.6 percent between the years 2015 and 2020.

In Mexico, beer consumption is one of those with the greatest impact, but something is happening that Mexicans are already consuming more non-alcoholic beer, according to data published by Euromonitor International.

The beer market is increasingly broad and, consequently, competitive, especially at a time when consumers are already looking for artisanal products, which offer a variety of flavors and very diverse experiences.

However, what cannot be denied is that Mexico is a country that consumes a large amount of beer and this is indicated, for example, by the Cervefest that will happen this weekend in the country’s capital, bringing together lovers of said drink.

A survey conducted by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) affirms that beers were placed as the undisputed favorites, registering figures of 185 thousand 375 million Mexican pesos.

Brand Finance, for its part, estimates that, by 2025, global sales of non-alcoholic beer will approach 50 billion, double the figure of 2020. (in the first place), registering 5 thousand 82 million dollars; Victory in fourth, with 4 billion dollars; and Modelo in fifth, with 3 thousand 370 million dollars, among other recognized companies such as Claro, Pemex, Telcel, etc.

These data only reflect the great popularity of alcoholic beverages throughout the world, although non-alcoholic beer has been positioning itself little by little.

“Consumers are increasingly looking for a healthy hydration and tasty low-alcohol or no-alcohol adult snack to enjoy any occasion,” Heineken, the world’s second-largest brewing group, wrote in its latest annual report. . “As this global trend of health and wellness consumption continues, we see a great future for low-calorie, non-alcoholic beer”

Mexicans consume more non-alcoholic beer

According to the study data Consumer Market Outlook de Statistthe non-alcoholic beer segment is poised for strong growth, which is already taking place in some countries.

In this sense, in Mexico, a recent report reveals that Mexicans are drinking more non-alcoholic beer. According to data published by Euromonitor International, the consumption of these beverages increased by 62.6 percent between 2015 and 2020, and that of light drinks increased by up to 15.3 percent. In total, the non-alcoholic beer market increased by 15.4 percent.

