Study shows causes of sudden drops in the volume of sea ice in the Arctic

A study published on Wednesday (15) revealed two events that triggered the massive loss of sea ice in the Arctic. More susceptible to melting and more difficult to recover for more than a decade, the article published in the magazine Nature shows the causes of the current fragility of the North Pole of the planet.

The two key occurrences for melting ice in the Arctic took place in 2005 and 2007. Scientists say that before that, the mass of sea ice present in the region was older and more resilient, playing an important role in keeping the planet’s temperatures mild. — a natural “air conditioner” on Earth. Now, younger ice formations are not able to withstand the consequences of climate change in the same way.

Until this critical period, nearly 20% of ice in the Arctic was at least 4 meters thick — now that number has dropped to less than 10%. The material can’t hold on for that long either: the average age of the ice has dropped from 4.3 years to 2.7.

Although other research has focused on the total area occupied by Arctic sea ice, they have not been able to assess as well how thickness is being affected by global warming. Hiroshi Sumata, an expert in the study of sea ice at the Polar Institute of Norway, says that a thick layer is “crucial for all forms of life in the Arctic.” Now thinner, the ice melts more easily, causing an imbalance in the ecosystem.

Sumata says 2005 and 2007 were periods when ocean water warmed much more sharply than in previous summers, melting old ice and making it harder for young ice to consolidate. This started a vicious cycle in which decreasing ice facilitates ocean warming and vice versa. Another important factor in this process is the greater ease with which thinner ice can be “pushed” across the seas to warmer waters to the south.

As the process continues, projections indicate that certain areas of the Arctic will be completely ice-free within 20 to 30 years. With that, Sumata concludes that “the situation we see indicates that the air conditioning is not working well.”

Source: Nature via: Phys.org