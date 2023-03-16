Study Shows Women Have More Chronic Pain | metropolises

A survey by the Brazilian Society for the Study of Pain (SBED) pointed out that women are the most frequent victims of chronic pain. They tend to have more pain in the neck and shoulders, in the abdomen, tension-type headaches, migraine after puberty, TMJ disorder (Temporomandibular Joint), and others.

To give you an idea, the prevalence ratio of painful conditions between women and men is of the order of 1.5 to 1 in low back, shoulder and knee pain. It’s 2 to 1 in orofacial pain. 2.5 to 1 in migraine (throbbing pain affecting the side of the head). And 4 to 1 in fibromyalgia, a chronic disease whose main symptom is constant pain throughout the body.

According to the SBED, there are several pain syndromes that are female-specific. In particular is dysmenorrhea (pelvic pain that appears on the first day of the menstrual period and disappears when the flow ceases). It affects between 49% and 90% of women and up to 15% of cases are very painful.

In addition, there are other painful syndromes that affect women in particular. This is the case with chronic pelvic pain, chronic pain in the vulva, low back and pelvic pain during pregnancy, and pain during childbirth.

Why do women feel more pain?

Amelie Falconi, a pain specialist, explains that several surveys have consistently shown gender differences in chronic pain. Such as, for example, the perception, description and expression of discomfort, the use of coping strategies and the benefits of different treatments.

