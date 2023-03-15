Study with Apple Watch: People don’t get enough sleep

A large amount of sleep data was also collected as part of a large-scale study on heart and exercise health that the Brigham and Women’s Hospital is currently conducting in the United States with support from Apple. 42,000 Apple Watch owners participated, who had a total of 2.9 million nights recorded via the computer watch’s sleep tracking function.

However, the result is less beautiful: A clear sleep deficit was found across all subjects. The average sleep duration was 6 hours and 27 minutes, only 31.2 percent of all participants reached the expert-recommended sleep level of at least 7 hours and a maximum of 9 hours a night. 20.3 percent slept between 5 and 6 hours, 39.7 percent between 6 and 7 hours.

Dangers of insufficient sleep

According to the health organization American Heart Association (AHA), not enough sleep increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, cognitive problems and even dementia, depression, weight gain and high blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels. The AHA itself is also taking part in the study, which started in 2019. The Apple Heart and Movement Study is the follow-up study to the previously conducted Apple Heart Study and is designed to measure the impact of participants’ physical activity on their heart health — and overall quality of life.

Across the United States, there are differences in sleep levels. On average, people in Washington sleep the longest, while those in Hawaii sleep the shortest. Across the country, only 40 percent of residents are able to follow the AHA recommendations for getting enough sleep.

Apple Watch always on your wrist

The study only collected data from people who submitted 10 nights of sleep data—hence the 42,000 subjects. However, the study itself is much larger. The Apple Watch can now also be worn around the clock, especially thanks to the larger battery in the form of the Ultra. Apple recently added more sleep tracking functions. If necessary, the computer clock must then be recharged during the day.

Participation in the Apple Heart and Movement Study is voluntary. Only data that uses the corresponding study app and has an iPhone and Apple Watch is recorded. The project is funded by Apple. The group had also started other large studies, for example on hearing health.













(bsc)

