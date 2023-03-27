Sturgeon Succession in Scotland: This man is now at the helm

London.

Humza Yousaf is 37 years old, the son of Pakistani immigrants – and the new leader of the Scottish nationalists. Sturgeon’s era ends.

The favorite won in the end, albeit very narrowly. Humza Yousaf was elected the new leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) on Monday afternoon. He received 52 percent of the vote, with second-placed Kate Forbes receiving 48 percent after bottom-placed Ash Regan was eliminated in the first round. Yousaf’s election victory also means that he will be sworn in as First Minister in the coming days. The era of his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon is finally over.

“I feel like the happiest person in the world,” Yousaf said after his election. Most SNP MPs should also be relieved: Yousaf was seen as the continuity candidate, he had the overwhelming support of the elected SNP representatives, both in Parliament in Edinburgh and in Westminster.

Yousaf becomes the SNP’s first non-white leader

The 37-year-old was already a familiar face in Scottish politics. He belongs to the social-liberal wing of his party and has held several ministerial posts in recent years, most recently as health minister. Born in Glasgow to Pakistani immigrants, Yousaf will be the SNP’s first non-white leader. “Today we sent a clear signal that race or religion should not be an obstacle to leading a country that you call home,” Yousaf said.

Humza Yousaf (2nd from right) with his wife Nadia El-Nakla and family at Murrayfield Stadium after it was announced that he is the new leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and will become the next First Minister of Scotland. Photo: Andrew Milligan/dpa













In the hour of his victory, the newly elected chairman had only warm words for his two rivals. “You both worked incredibly hard,” he said. However, the past few weeks have not been harmonious – and deep cracks have become visible within the party.





The leadership battle was a scathing affair, riddled with animosity and mutual attacks. “When you were transport minister, the trains were never on time, and when you were health minister, the waiting lists were longer than ever,” Kate Forbes accused her opponent Yousaf during a TV debate.

Sturgeon’s resignation collapsed discipline in the SNP party

The SNP had previously been known for its internal party discipline. Compared to the constant infighting that plagues Labor and the Tories, the party seemed an island of harmony. This is thanks in large part to their impressive electoral record: the victories of the past decade have enabled the SNP to put disputes aside, or at least hide them from the public eye.

But after Sturgeon’s sudden departure in mid-February, that discipline completely collapsed. The different factions of the party correspond broadly to the different groups of voters the SNP wants to appeal to: ex-Labour supporters who liked the left-liberal thrust; more socially conservative nationalists who reckoned that an SNP government would have the best chance of gaining Scottish independence; and representatives of the corporate world, who have been increasingly courted by the party leadership in recent years.

Scottish independence seems a long way off

It is doubtful whether Humza Yousaf will be able to hold these constituencies together – and the narrowness of his victory will not make the task any easier. Another problem for him is that the overarching goal of independence is now a long way off.

So far, differences have been downplayed because at least everyone in the SNP has been able to focus on the most important goal: Scotland must become an independent state. But the government in London is blocking a second independence referendum and it is unclear what other options the Scottish Government has left.

Yousaf nonetheless promised to continue working towards independence. He will build a “civil movement” to this end and ensure that the campaign for statehood is “in fifth gear.”

