Subway line delays – person impacted in Queens Plaza

The MTA reported that there are significant delays on trains on the E, F and R lines due to a person being hit by a train in Queens Plaza.

The condition of the person hit is unclear at this time.

“No E/F/R trains between Queens and Manhattan as emergency crews respond to someone hit by a train in Queens Plaza.

“Some northbound R trains run on the Q line from 57 St-7 Av to 96 St.,” reads a social media post from NYCT Subway.

Due to the incident, southbound E and F trains are running on the local track from Forest Hills-71 Ave. to Queens Plaza, always according to the MTA.

Additionally, some northbound F trains terminate at 57 St, and some northbound R trains run on the Q line from 57 St-7 Ave. to 96 St.