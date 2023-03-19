Success at Prima la musica

The students of the music school Walgau achieved great ratings in the music competition “Prima la musica”.

This year, around 350 children and young people from all over Vorarlberg took part in the traditional “Prima la musica” competition, which took place in Feldkirch at the beginning of March. From the Walgau Music School There were five participants in total. Two young musicians from Frastanz took part. Raphael Schmidwho at Thomas widower trombone learns, received a first prize for his performance. He was accompanied by Nina Prantner at the piano. Andreas Sonser took part in the competition with the horn for the second time and received a second prize for his implementation of the demanding program. Andreas learns from Martin Pfeffer and was from Samuel Scott accompanied on the piano. The two young musicians are not only very involved in music school lessons, but also play in the Frastanz young band.