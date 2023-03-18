Succulents: what are the varieties that flower and the trick to get them to do so

In general, the succulents They are very attractive plants that, in recent times, have become very fashionable. They are chosen by influencers, decorators and those who want to have green, but do not have much time for their care.

In this way, the succulents became the favorite of many. Beyond their attractive colors and shapes, there are some succulents that bloom at certain times of the year and that give it a special plus.

The kalanchoe is one of the most popular of the succulents.

Within the family of succulentsthose with flowers are striking and in this group the desert rose, the stone cactus, the Christ’s thorn, the calandrina, the kalanchoe, the donkey’s tail and the list goes on.

One of the most relevant data to maintain the health of these fleshy plants is that once the flowers begin to wither, to maintain the plant, the flower stem will have to be cut right at the base.

Flowering succulents also offer a light fragrance.

There is other relevant information and that is that certain succulents they die after blooming. In this sense, there are the monocarpic ones, such as the kalanchoe or Sempervivum. In this case, it is advisable to cut the flower stem with clean scissors.

A very common variety of succulents with flowers is known as cat’s claw (Lampranthus). This is a creeper that gives an enormous amount of flowers in pink or yellow tones and that shows itself in its splendor during spring and summer.

The stone cactus is another original variety.

hanging and attractive

Between these succulents, there is one known as the desert rose that has great ornamental value. If the indicated care is lavished on it, it can flower several times during the summer.

Cat’s claw grows wild on many Argentine beaches.

To achieve this task it is necessary that it be in the sun with a lot of light, since it supports high temperatures. On warm days it should be watered every 10 days and during the fall or winter, monthly.