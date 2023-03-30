Sued after ski accident, actress Gwyneth Paltrow wins trial

A jury in a Utah court unanimously ruled that the actress was not responsible for a skiing accident in 2016.

Prosecuted for her involvement in a ski accident at a Utah resort in 2016, American actress Gwyneth Paltrow won her trial on Thursday, avoiding paying the $ 3.3 million in damages sought by the ‘charge.

The jury of a court in this state in the western United States unanimously found that Gwyneth Paltrow, famous in particular for her role as Pepper Potts in the films Iron Manwas not responsible for the accident which occurred with a retired medical professional, Terry Sanderson.

The actress obtained the symbolic dollar that she claimed, the jury judging, after three hours of deliberation, that it was on the contrary Terry Sanderson who had caused the accident.

No compensation

76-year-old Terry Sanderson, an optometrist, claimed the collision at an upscale Rocky Mountain resort broke four ribs and caused lasting psychological damage, launching a lawsuit in 2019 against Ms Paltrow.

During their final argument before a court in Utah, Terry Sanderson’s lawyers had argued that their client should be compensated for the irreversible brain damage he suffered and which affects his quality of life.

They were asking the court to award his client $33 for each hour of the day from the accident until the death of Terry Sanderson, which they estimated could take place in 10 years. The calculation comes to a sum of “3,276,000 dollars for the 17 years that Terry must deal with this irreversible brain damage”. Without success.

“He hit her. He hurt her”

At the heart of the case, the question was which skier hit the other. According to the complainant, Gwyneth Paltrow ran over him while skiing in a “dangerous” manner, before fleeing, leaving him unconscious.

The actress claims on the contrary that it was Terry Sanderson who hit her in the back. Her lawyer assures that she “wasn’t going fast” and that she got scared when Mr. Sanderson appeared behind her.

“He rammed her. He hurt her,” the actress’ attorney, Stephen Owens, said Thursday, “and he asked her for $3 million afterwards, just for fun. It’s not fair “.

The trial, which lasted more than a week, saw specific details about Terry Sanderson’s health, including pre-existing medical conditions. Some members of his family also testified to describe a man with a difficult character, even before the accident.