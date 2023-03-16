Suffering from facial paralysis, Justin Bieber gives news of his state of health

The artist who suffers from partial paralysis of his face appeared all smiles on Instagram this Wednesday. A reassuring gesture the day after the cancellation of his tour for health reasons.

A year after announcing that he suffered from partial paralysis of his face, Justin Bieber gives news of his state of health. On Instagram, the singer published a video in story in which he appears with a big smile.

This gesture, which could be quite innocuous in other artists, shows here a positive evolution of the health of Justin Bieber, in comparison with a first video published in 2022, where he was unable to move the right side of his face.

At the time, the artist revealed that he had Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a very rare infectious disease characterized by auricular shingles associated with paralysis of the facial nerve.

World tour canceled

In 2022, Justin Bieber then interrupted part of his Justice World Tour in the United States. If for a time, the 29-year-old artist had assured that he was cured and had resumed his tour in Europe and at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil, he was then forced to cancel his concerts again due to his illness.

In early March, the rest of the Canadian singer’s world tour scheduled for 2023 was also canceled. Since then, Justin Bieber has not commented on this announcement, nor published a press release. He was to perform in Paris for two dates, March 6 and 7, 2023.