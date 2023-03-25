Sugar for the masses: Influencer hype with serious consequences

“Bratans, Bratinas & Bratuchas – tear up the comments & let’s show which community is the craziest.” With this sentence and the stylistically matching image video, the rapper CapitalBra recently celebrated the two-year existence of his BraTees – 80 million sold “units” it is supposed to have given during this time. In Germany, too, the drink was sold out within a very short time at the beginning.

Back then, CapitalBra was probably the first to stir up the scene and succeeded in making iced tea – not so young people like to call it candy water – a new status symbol for young people. Since then, countless others have followed his example. The best-known include the rapper Shirin David, who with her DirTea – if you believe the advertising slogan – brings “juicy fantasies to the iced tea shelf”, rapper Katja Krasavice with Sugar Mami and the athletes Logan Paul and KSI with Prime.

“Something strange is going on”

“Something strange is happening in the world of energy drinks,” The Guardian recently wrote. Energy drinks that are said to increase potency and productivity have been around in one form or another since the 1940s. “But never before have they been such an intense and frequently purchased object of desire.” This can be attributed to the skillful marketing of influencers.

The Financial Times (FT) made a similar statement. The PR concept that testimonials market products is an old one, but the younger audience’s relationship with influencers and their products is very different from anything we’ve seen before: “Influencers who target today’s youth sell to a sophisticated audience, that gets involved in the online hype” – with sometimes extreme reactions to the products.

According to the two reports, when Prime was launched, there were long queues in front of the supermarkets, young people fought over the bottles or sold them secretly for many times the original price. “According to (Logan, ed.) Paul, the drinks will have a turnover of $250 million in 2022 and $40 million in January of this year alone,” according to the FT.

AP/Scott Garfitt



Debate about health consequences reignited

With the boom in sugary drinks, an old debate is picking up speed again: namely, the one about their health side effects. The list of health-damaging consequences is well known and long – it ranges from obesity to diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and tooth decay.

According to studies, there are also effects on mental health: people who regularly consume many energy drinks would suffer from a higher level of anxiety and stress, according to the “Guardian” about the studies cited.

More sugar, more caffeine

“As far as their function is concerned, these drinks have basically always been legal stimulants,” it continues. However, a look at the back of the colorful bottles and cans shows that the drinks these days not only often contain an above-average amount of sugar, but also more caffeine than usual.

In Prime Energy, for example, the caffeine content is twice as high as in Red Bull at 200 milligrams. And anyone who drinks a can of DirTea has almost reached the 50 grams of sugar per day recommended by the WHO. That’s about ten teaspoons or 14 sugar cubes.

IMAGO/lausitznews.de



children as customers

Of course, there is also a lot of sugar in cola and co. But in contrast to large advertising campaigns, which are more or less aimed at the general public, influencers on their platforms specifically address very young target groups, including young people and sometimes children. As sales figures show: with success.

This leads to criticism – both from consumer organizations and from the scene itself. Foodwatch, for example, calls for children to be protected from junk food advertising: “The food industry uses popular social media influencers, cartoon characters and TV spots to advertise primarily unhealthy sugar and fat bombs. The result: children and young people eat too many sweets and snacks and too little fruit and vegetables.

„Schamlos“

Krasavice’s marketing tactics are explicitly analyzed critically on the German YouTube channel “Simplicissimus”. The influencer has repeatedly emphasized how much she cares about the well-being of children, but with the marketing of her drink Sugar Mami she proves exactly the opposite.

Your target group, mostly socially disadvantaged children, would eat unhealthily and consume sugary drinks far more often than children from socio-economically stronger families. As a result, these children in particular are increasingly struggling with being overweight. But “Sugar Mommy is just an outgrowth of a larger trend, with well-known figures shamelessly marketing sugar to young fans,” the post reads.

YouTuber Alicia Joe made a similar statement: It was irresponsible for Krasavice to use its reach of millions to sell sugar bombs to children. And what does Krasavice say about it? When a fan asked if her drinks were sugar-free, she replied, “No, Bae. If you want sugar free, buy a water. We are here at Sugar Mami.”