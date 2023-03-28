Suicide in Yucatan: two young people deprive themselves of their lives

This weekend there were two suicides more in Yucatansince both occurred in the interior of the state, when two men youths They were found dead in their respective lives.

The first case occurred in a property located on 19th street between 8 and 10 of the Tepakán neighborhood, in the municipality of Muna, when a man arrived at his home and felt a strong fetid odor.

In a state of decomposition and hanging from the bathroom, a lifeless man was found.



Upon entering, he found his brother Luis suspended from the hammock, so he quickly requested the support of the emergency services, since the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Elements of the Muna Municipal Policewho cordoned off the house while waiting for the personnel of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), as well as agents of the State Investigative Police (PEI), who were in charge of the corresponding inquiries in order to determine if the causes of death were unlawful. voluntary or the deceased was the victim of a crime.

Suicide in Kanasin

The young man found his brother-in-law lifeless.



On the other hand, a young man identified as Jesús Gurubel R., went to visit his brother-in-law Saúl Vadillo, since he did not answer his cell phone and unfortunately found him lifeless in his home.

This event occurred in a property located on 2-H street by 69-A of the Fontana subdivision, in the municipality of Kanasín.

After finding Saúl suspended in the bathroom of his house, the Kanasín Municipal Police were notified, who confirmed the report and notified the FGE to remove the body.

It is worth mentioning that with these suicides in Yucatan, there are already more than 56 cases reported so far this year.

Find out about the Yucatan news by clicking here

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and tweetter to keep you informed with today’s news!

Follow us on our account instagram