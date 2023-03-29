Suitcase confiscated from Yucatan countryman who came from California

Tremendous disappointment took a Yucatan countryman when he arrived in the city of Merida and found out that his suitcase was seized through customs at the Mexico City Airport.

This is Gerardo Chel Alamilla, who is originally from Xul, Yucatán and who arrived in the city of Mérida, after passing six years in San Francisco California.

Gerardo went to the United States in search of the American dream like many inhabitants of Yucatán, however, after living six years abroad, he decided to return to his hometown.

The countryman arrived this morning at the Merida Airport.



Full of emotion to be reunited with his family, the man arrived at the Merida Airportwhere his joy turned into sadness, anger and helplessness.

The man had bought various gifts for his family, such as clothes, shoes and other items, which stayed in Mexico City.

When Gerardo got off the plane, he went through his bags and got the unpleasant surprise, which the suitcase that had the gifts was retained at customs at the Mexico City Airport.

When questioning what had happened to her, they told her that it was confiscated for not paying the corresponding taxes, so she went to the check-in counter. Aeroméxico to find out what it could do, however, after several minutes, they told him the number he had to call to retrieve his suitcase.

Suitcase confiscated from countryman

The man failed to retrieve the suitcase.



It is worth mentioning that the man was angry because they did not tell him at the Mexico Airport that he had to pay taxes. In addition to the fact that they did not answer the number they provided to try to find out where his suitcase was.

Finally, the countryman decided to go home with a feeling of sadness and frustration because he was not able to recover the gifts from his family and he could not wait any longer, since he had hired a transfer service to his native town at a cost of 5 thousand pesos.

